Amalgamated Bank Has $13.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.