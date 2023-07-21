Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.56.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.