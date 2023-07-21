Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

CSX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

