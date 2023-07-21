Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,127 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.91.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

