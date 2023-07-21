Amalgamated Bank Sells 174 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $263.46 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

