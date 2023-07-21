Amalgamated Bank Sells 318 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.