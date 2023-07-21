Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC remained flat at $13.86 during trading hours on Friday. 107,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $628.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.