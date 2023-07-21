Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of AMBA opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

