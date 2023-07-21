American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

