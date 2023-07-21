American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Stock Price Down 32.8%

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) was down 32.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

American Clean Resources Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.