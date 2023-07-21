American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AXP traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.