American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,663,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

