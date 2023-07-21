American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

American Express stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

