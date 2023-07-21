American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 4,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 196.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

