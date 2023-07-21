America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $113.36. 19,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 77,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $716.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 245,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 123.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

