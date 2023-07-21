Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 102,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,400.00%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

