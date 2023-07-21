Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $357.79

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $357.79 and last traded at $354.43, with a volume of 21833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.27 and its 200 day moving average is $319.83.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

