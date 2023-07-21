Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

