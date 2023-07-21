Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. 435,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,342. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.