AMH Equity Ltd Makes New $750,000 Investment in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. SCYNEXIS accounts for about 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.15.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,648.61% and a negative return on equity of 875.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

