Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.85

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 212147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,427,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $979,572 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

