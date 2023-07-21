AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $16.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2,830.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 10.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,368. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

