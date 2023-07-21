AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

RHS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

