AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

