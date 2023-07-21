AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $372,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 662,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,616,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.56. 17,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,118. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

