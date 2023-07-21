AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 49,115 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 461,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.