Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 2,267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMFPF. HSBC raised Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $32.65 on Friday. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

