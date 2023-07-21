AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 15,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,175. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

