Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 882,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 22,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,345. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

