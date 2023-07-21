Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.