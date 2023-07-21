Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2023 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2023 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00.

7/6/2023 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2023 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2023 – Red Rock Resorts had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

6/3/2023 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2023 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RRR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 374,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $17,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

