Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target at $134.13

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Stock Down 1.8 %

ADDYY stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Further Reading

