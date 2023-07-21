Analysts Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target at $44.67

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.19.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

