Analyzing Avacta Group (AVCTF) and Its Competitors

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) is one of 456 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avacta Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avacta Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 423 1767 5883 60 2.69

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.17%. Given Avacta Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avacta Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -8,497.40% -244.11% -29.00%

This table compares Avacta Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $112.77 million -$26.27 million 15.40

Avacta Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Avacta Group peers beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

