Analyzing Investec Group (ITCFY) & Its Rivals

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Investec Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investec Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A 1.41 Investec Group Competitors $19.82 billion $568.13 million 204.24

Investec Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investec Group Competitors 1137 3761 3771 49 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investec Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 296.43%. Given Investec Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Investec Group Competitors 29.51% 11.85% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Investec Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.8% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Investec Group peers beat Investec Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, and transactional banking services; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

