Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 867549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £75.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.54.

Anglo Asian Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

