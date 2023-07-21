ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.44. 19,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 98,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,272,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,178,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,272,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,178,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,039. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $957.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

