Anyswap Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Anyswap has a total market cap of $42.11 million and $244.57 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.26916533 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $168.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

