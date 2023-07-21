Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. 539,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,138. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

