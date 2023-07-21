Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.