Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.71.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

