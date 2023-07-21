Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $86.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

