Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.28 million and $744,316.23 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

