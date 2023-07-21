Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 573,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of ARBE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. 48,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.49.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

