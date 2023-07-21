Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 1.4%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 148,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 571,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 84.08% and a negative net margin of 1,420.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbe Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

