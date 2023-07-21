Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 329,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 583,422 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE remained flat at $25.07 during trading hours on Friday. 587,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,383. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.