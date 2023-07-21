Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

