Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 4,208,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,915,441. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

