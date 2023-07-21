Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 328.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 149,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 195.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 369,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,441. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

