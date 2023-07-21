Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,818 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.